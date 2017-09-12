9-year-old shot in Henrico County: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A 9-year-old has been shot in the Sandston neighborhood in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of La France Road.

When Crime Insider Jon Burkett arrived to the scene he found an accident scene and a car wedged into the woods on La France Road. Burkett reports there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

Crime Insider sources say the accident scene is connected to the shooting of the child.

Henrico Police have not confirmed that nor released any information about the situation at this time.

