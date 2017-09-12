Lakeside 🦎 Mystery: Puppy alerts man to 4-foot lizard walking from backyard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have posted photos on social media of a Henrico Animal Control officer nabbing a four-foot monitor lizard in a Lakeside man’s yard over the weekend.

Jim Milne, who lives in the 2900 block Maplewood Road off of Impala Drive, said his puppy Bosco alerted him when the reptile came walking out of his backyard Saturday afternoon.

“Hope Bosco doesn’t get it​,” he posted on Facebook.

Henrico police posted on Facebook Tuesday that when dispatchers received a call about a four-foot lizard in Milne’s yard, officers were suspect.

Dispatch: “Respond for the report of a 4 foot lizard in the callers side yard.”

Officer: “I couldn’t have heard that correctly, this should be interesting.”

Dispatch: "Caller states there's a 4' lizard in their yard". Officer: Yeah, right… pic.twitter.com/EVBsJS0dQj — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 12, 2017

Then five minutes later.

“I’ll be darned, that is… a four-foot lizard,” the officer said.

Milne said he is hopeful someone knows who owns the lizard.

“I’ve asked neighbors and people on the street behind me,” Milne said. “No one knows who owns it.”

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Animal Control at 804-727-8800.

