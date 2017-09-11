2 women, 2 men killed in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released the names of four people killed in two weekend shootings inside Richmond's Gilpin Court community.

The first three shooting victims were found Sunday morning, at about 4:26 a.m., in an apartment on St. Paul Street.

Those shooting victims were identified as 50-year-old Aaron Robinson, of St. Paul Street, 26-year-old Jenelle Smith, and 26-year-old Cynthia K. Williams, both of the St. James Street in Richmond.

While investigating the initial shooting, police heard gunshots nearby.

"They responded and discovered the body of Marvin Christopher Eley, 26, of the 1400 block of 1st Street, lying on the ground in the 100 block of Federal Street. He had been shot in the 1200 block of St. James Street," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "At this time, Richmond Police detectives have not developed any information to directly connect the two shooting incidents."

All four deaths were being investigating as homicides.

"We need help before the first shot is fired. There is almost always a back story to these shootings," Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said. "We support the empowerment of more residents on behalf of their communities. They play a critical role in reducing the violence in their communities."

Witnesses or friends of the victims and email photos and information here.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.