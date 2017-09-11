9-year-old describes moment she was shot
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Powhatan body shop: Crime Insider

Posted 10:56 pm, September 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:22PM, September 11, 2017

POWHATAN, Va. -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night at a Powhatan body shop, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at Murphy’s body shop, located at 3776 Anderson Highway.

Crime Insider sources say that someone at the body shop shot a man who was attempting to break into the business. The Powhatan Sheriff's Office would not confirm that information, but did confirm a fatal shooting.

Deputies have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

