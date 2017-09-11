Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Powhatan body shop: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va. -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night at a Powhatan body shop, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at Murphy’s body shop, located at 3776 Anderson Highway.

Crime Insider sources say that someone at the body shop shot a man who was attempting to break into the business. The Powhatan Sheriff's Office would not confirm that information, but did confirm a fatal shooting.

Deputies have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

Witnesses can email photos and information here.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.