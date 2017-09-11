Bob Dylan announces Richmond tour stop

RICHMOND, Va. — Bob Dylan will perform at the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, November 10. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Mavis Staples is opening for Dylan on this tour.

Dylan is touring the U.S. in October and November with additional stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Dylan last perform in Richmond in 2015.

Tickets for the 2017 show are available at the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum, on Ticketmaster.com, or by phone 800-745-3000.