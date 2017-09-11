Act Fast for September Enrollment at Bryant & Stratton College!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bryant & Stratton Campus Director Beth Murphy joins us to stress the importance to act now for September enrollment! Bryant & Stratton college will help you coordinate all the pieces needed to take the next step to further your education. Beth explains how a team of administrators will help you navigate through the enrollment process, course selection. eligible degrees and financial aide. For more information you can visit https://www.bryantstratton.edu/

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE }