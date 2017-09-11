3 victims in Gilpin Court shooting were shot execution-style: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three victims who were found shot to death in a Gilpin Court apartment this weekend were shot execution-style, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The victims were found in an apartment along the 1200 block of St. Paul Street early Sunday morning.

Those sources say that three of the victims from Gilpin Court over this past weekend were found in a bathroom: two in the tub and one on the floor.

Those shooting victims have been identified as 50-year-old Aaron Robinson, of St. Paul Street, 26-year-old Jenelle Smith, and 26-year-old Cynthia K. Williams, both of the St. James Street in Richmond.

About one hour later, officers heard more gunshots and found a fourth shooting victim dead about a block away on Federal Street. The victim in that shooting has been identified as Marvin Christopher Eley, 26, of the 1400 block of 1st Street.

Police have not developed any information to directly connect the two shooting incidents.

Hours before the Gilpin shooting, a man and 9-year-old girl were shot on Richmond's Northside at 5th Avenue and Burns Street.

Sources confirm the male, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was pulled from life support Monday evening. The girl, who was shot in the hip, spoke with CBS 6 Monday and is expected to recover.

The weekend’s five murders come after four murders in Richmond last weekend.

Police said the five murders makes 46 for the year, but as the Richmond Times Dispatch reported, 58 victims was the total of people dead from gun violence, a number that is now 59.

Crime Insider sources say that number is spot on.