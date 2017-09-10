Man shot after fight breaks out at party near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot near VCU’s main campus early Sunday morning.

VCU issued a campus-wide alert just before 12:45 a.m. stating there were reports of a shooting in the 100 block of South Cherry Street.

“Go/Stay indoors. Avoid area. Police on scene,” the alert stated.

VCU Police said a fight broke out at a party at home “that culminated in gunfire” just after 12:30 a.m.

Richmond police said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injures that were described as not life-threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

As a result of the incident, officials said Richmond and VCU Police are stepping up patrols.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.