Redskins stumble at home to the Eagles

LANDOVER, MD - The Washington Redskins were hoping that playing their NFC East Rivals Philadelphia would be the remedy to snap a four-year winless drought in season openers. Instead, the Eagles forced four turnovers, sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins four times and held the Redskins to just 64 yards on the ground in a 30-17 win at Fed-Ex Field.

The win ended a five game losing streak against the Redskins, who lost their fifth straight season opener dating back to 2012. Head Coach Jay Gruden is 0-4 on opening day and Washington hasn't won a season opener at home since 2011.

Washington trailed in just about every major statistical category. The Eagles outgained them 356-264. Lost the time of possession battle 34:16 to 25:44. Were just 3-11 on third down while Philadelphia was 8-14 on 3rd down and lost the turnover battle four to two.

The Redskins will face their former Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams next Sunday.