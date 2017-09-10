Kyle Larson wins at Richmond in OT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - For drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Joey Logano, they needed to win the Federated Auto Parts 400 to make the playoffs. Meanwhile Kyle Larson, who already clinched his place in the postseason, outlasted the field in overtime to win at Richmond Raceway.

His 4th win of the season was due to a great pit stop with four laps to go, as he beat Martin Truex Jr. who was crowned the Regular Season Champion earlier in the day, out of pit road to take the lead.

Larson will go in the playoffs as the number two seed behind Truex Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will retire at the end of the season, was eliminated from the playoffs as he finished 13th.

Logano, who won at Richmond in April but had his win encumbered because of a rule violation, finished second and will miss NASCAR's postseason.