Driver killed in Essex County single vehicle crash

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash left a man dead Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Lewis Level Road less than a mile north of Sunnyside Road. Police say a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling along Lewis Level Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went down into a gully and struck several trees.

The driver, 62-year-old Kevin J. Bareford of Tappahannock, died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

