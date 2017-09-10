Benefit raises money for Hopewell boy who can’t smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Folks rallied Saturday in Hopewell to support the family of a six-year-old boy who cannot smile.

Jordan Keffer was born with facial palsey. His mother, Ashley Nelson, said that as a result, her son is unable to move the right side of his face.

Nelson described the condition in February to WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil as "facial weakness."

The benefit, which included a motorcycle ride, bouncy houses for the kids and food, raised money for Jordan's upcoming surgery.

"I'm really anxious about Jordan's surgery coming up," Nelson said. "We don't even know what he's going to face until Tuesday, which is our first appointment at UVa."

That surgery will involve doctors taking a muscle from Jordan's leg to use in his face, his mother previously told WTVR CBS 6.

Nelson said she was grateful so many members of the community came out to support Jordan.

A fund has been established to help cover the cost of Jordan's surgery. The family has raised nearly a $1,000 so far.

Click here to watch the Hopewell High School wrestling team surprise Jordan with balloons and cupcakes on his birthday.