Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Florida Keys

RICHMOND, Va. -- The center of Hurricane Irma crossed the Florida Keys between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday between Key West and Marathon. Maximum sustained winds were 130 mph, which is category four strength.

The track of Irma will be near the west coast of Florida Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The center will be near St. Petersburg, Florida, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Strong winds, very heavy rainfall and storm surge will all combine to create widespread damage up the western Florida coast.

Rainfall amounts will exceed 15 inches in some locations in the state before the rain exits.

Irma will track up to around Tallahassee Monday afternoon, and then into Georgia. It will eventually reach the Tennessee River Valley by mid-week as it weakens to just an area of low pressure. Impacts to Virginia will be minor: We will see occasional showers/thunderstorms and some gusts between 20 and 35 mph on Tuesday.

