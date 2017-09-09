Varina improves to 2-0 with 45-7 win over Matoaca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Varina - In what promised to be a high scoring, highly contested game on paper beforehand, the Varina Blue Devils ran through and around Matoaca in the first ever meeting between the two programs and cruised to a 45-7 win in Week 3.

R.J. Coles ran for 115 yards and a touchdown while teammate Stephen Richardson had 103 yards rushing and 2 scores. Quarterback Brion Logan completed just 6 passes but they covered 121 yards.

The Blue Devils (2-0) will be on the road at top ranked Hermitage next Friday.