Police investigating Sleep Inn Hotel shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Chesterfield hotel early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Sleep Inn Hotel in the 2300 block of Willis Road at about 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police continue their investigation into the incident and are asking anyone with information to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.