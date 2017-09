Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va - Josh Rice ran for 104 yards and 3 scores as Lee-Davis outscored Douglas Freeman 35-21 in a rematch from last year's 5A playoffs.

Rice and Kemar McCauley also returned kickoffs for scores for the Confederates who improved to 2-0.

Josh Pollard had two touchdown passes for Freeman (1-2) and Korry Cooper added 132 yards on the ground and a score.