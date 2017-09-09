Virginia Beach bald eagle hit by car dies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – HK, the bald eagle that was hit by a car at Honey Bee Golf Course and taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment, died Saturday night.

After the eagle’s condition had deteriorated over the past few days, the Center’s veterinary team took him into surgery early Saturday afternoon in an attempt to improve circulation to his leg that had been fractured when he died under anesthesia, WTKR reported.

Veterinarians will perform a necropsy within the next few days to determine the severity of HK’s injuries.