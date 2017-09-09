2 Manchester rolls past Cosby 35-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manchester got four touchdown passes from Brendan Clark as the Lancers stay unbeaten after a 35-10 win over Cosby. Clark threw his four touchdown passes to three different receivers, with Collin Harding catching two touchdown passes. Clark was 12-16 for 184 yards and added another 40 yards on the ground.

The Lancers scored all 35 of their points in the first half as they also got a defensive touchdown from Kwame Dehaney, who returned an interception 33 yards for a score. Manchester's defense held the Titans to 142 yards of offense.

Cosby avoided the shutout when quarterback Jamil Anderson scored with 30 seconds left in the game.