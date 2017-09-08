Touchscreen voting machines banned due to hacking concerns: AP

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Board of Elections has voted to ban the use of touchscreen voting machines for the upcoming election, the Associated Press reports.

The decision came Friday afternoon after an emergency board meeting to address hacking concerns associated with the machines.

The board ultimately decided to decertify touch-screen machines in the Commonwealth.

Officials tell the AP that the decision was made to ensure the “integrity” of November’s gubernatorial election.

