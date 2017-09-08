Track Hurricane Irma

The 59th Armenian Food Festival, a Richmond tradition

Posted 11:11 am, September 8, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond is one of the best places to enjoy food festivals throughout the year.  Experience shish kebabs, chese beoreg, hummus, live music, dancing, and more at the 59th Armenian Food Festival, September 8-10th at St. James Armenian Church located at 834 Pepper Ave. For more information visit http://www.armenianfoodfestival.com