Smithfield Foods, Wegmans make big donation to FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families in need across Central Virginia will be getting protein-packed meals thanks to a big donation Friday.

Smithfield Foods and Wegmans delivered nearly 40,000 pounds of meat and 9,000 pounds of non-perishable food to FeedMore in Richmond.

The items were collected through Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes program.

“It enables us to bring something that's very difficult for the food banks to get, which is protein,” Dennis Pittman, Smithfield Foods' Director of Hunger Relief, said. “And by having this protein, we can ensure that people in the Richmond area can have a complete meal on their table.”

The donation will be used in about 160,000 meals.