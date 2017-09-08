Beloved Henrico school bus driver Mr. Hall dies behind the wheel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — “He was a superb school bus driver.”

That’s what Henrico County Public Schools Director of Pupil Transportation Josh Davis said about school bus driver Richard Allen Hall.

Hall died Tuesday afternoon while picking up students at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen. Holman was one of four school the nine-year veteran served daily.

“He developed a strong relation with children and parents,” Davis said. “He knew them all by their names. I could tell there was a high level of respect and warmth between he and the students.”

Hall had already completed his two elementary school runs Tuesday afternoon — the fist day of school — when he arrived at Holman Middle for student pick-up.

His bus was parked in the bus ramp and his students were in their seats ready to go home when Mr. Hall collapsed behind the steering wheel.

A school administrator saw Mr. Hall and asked him if he needed help.

Mr. Hall never replied.

The students were let off the bus as emergency crews worked to save Mr. Hall’s life. They could not.

“He just made everyone feel good,” Davis said. “He was just seeking to be a servant for the community.”

Mr. Hall is survived by his fiancee, her two children, and his mother, according to his online obituary.

Mr. Hall will be laid to rest Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, his family asked donations to be made to your local animal shelter or Humane Society.