Make sure your teen is safe behind the wheel

Posted 11:14 am, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 8, 2017

RICHMOND, Va - A recent study revealed that 57% of older teens are over-confident behind the wheel and see themselves as safe drivers, even though some may be distracted by texting or talking on the phone. Senior Advisor on adolescent psychiatry with Students Against Destructive Decision, Dr. Gene Beresin, joins us by satellite to talk about the importance of making sure your teen is safe behind the wheel.