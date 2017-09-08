RICHMOND, Va - A recent study revealed that 57% of older teens are over-confident behind the wheel and see themselves as safe drivers, even though some may be distracted by texting or talking on the phone. Senior Advisor on adolescent psychiatry with Students Against Destructive Decision, Dr. Gene Beresin, joins us by satellite to talk about the importance of making sure your teen is safe behind the wheel.
Make sure your teen is safe behind the wheel
-
School resource officer ‘Wiggle Dances’ his way into students’ hearts
-
Concerned VCU students rally after President Trump’s DACA decision
-
Teens ‘mix it up’ at the Science Museum of Virginia
-
Study links college students’ grades to sleep schedules
-
What group of bikers do for bullied middle schooler will warm your heart
-
-
6 African teens reported missing while visiting US for robotics competition
-
Students learn money-making skills at ITAC’s Advanced Technology Camp
-
Harvard faces discrimination probe
-
Virginia Beach student allowed to walk at graduation after senior prank
-
US teen birth rate drops to all-time low
-
-
Learn about Bryant & Stratton’s programs at the Career Open House
-
More than 50 Indiana bikers escort bullied sixth-grader to middle school
-
Teen birth rate in America drops to all-time low