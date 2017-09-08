Help support local children with chronic diseases with this worthy cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - When Cindy and Owen Wyatt learned their 3-year-old, Logan, had a malignant brain tumor, they founded the Willow Tree Foundation as a great resource to help raise funds and offer support to local families of children with chronic diseases. Get involved with this worthy cause by attending their 5th Annual Logan Wyatt Golf Tournament taking place Wednesday, September 13th at 12pm located at the Hunting Hawk Golf Course.