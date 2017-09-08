RICHMOND, Va - When Cindy and Owen Wyatt learned their 3-year-old, Logan, had a malignant brain tumor, they founded the Willow Tree Foundation as a great resource to help raise funds and offer support to local families of children with chronic diseases. Get involved with this worthy cause by attending their 5th Annual Logan Wyatt Golf Tournament taking place Wednesday, September 13th at 12pm located at the Hunting Hawk Golf Course.
Help support local children with chronic diseases with this worthy cause
-
Annual SPCF Scholarship Golf Tournament
-
Taking a swing for a great cause
-
Race over to Sheehy Auto and support a great cause!
-
Poker run
-
Design One’s Annual Cut-a-Thon
-
-
Help support Jacob’s Chance mission
-
Savor wine & cheese for dogs
-
‘Walking Dead’ stuntman killed during filming
-
Movies with Southern Flair
-
The 59th Armenian Food Festival, a Richmond tradition
-
-
Health & Wellness Festival
-
How you can help fight childhood cancer this weekend
-
3rd Annual Senior Safety Day