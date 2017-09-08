Police interviewing woman as part of Colonial Heights death investigation

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Colonial Heights after a body was found in a car near the intersection of MacArthur and Hamilton avenues.

Neighbors said they heard a “pop” noise Friday, shortly before police arrived and blocked the intersection.

The situation may be a suicide in which a male driver died, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

A female passenger was in the two-door car and talking to police about what happened, those sources added.

Police are not searching for any suspects in this incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.