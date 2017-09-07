Truck hits woman sitting in sand on Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman suffered “significant injuries” after she was hit by a pickup truck at Virginia Beach, according to police.

The woman was sitting in a beach chair in the sand near 24th Street when she was struck by the truck.

“Officers arrived on scene to find life​guards rendering assistance to the victim,” Virginia Beach Police spokesperson Officer Tonya Pierce said. “Investigators have determined that an individual contractor who works with several different event organizers was near [the] sea wall picking up equipment from a recent weekend event. He was attempting to turn around when he collided with the adult female. The driver was authorized to have his vehicle on the beach.”

The woman was transported to a Virginia Beach hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported at about 10:48 a.m. Thursday.

