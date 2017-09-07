Hurricane Irma heading towards Bahamas, US; when Central Virginia likely to see effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Irma's maximum wind speeds were at 175 mph Thursday afternoon, maintaining category 5 status.

The forecast track will bring the center near the Turks & Caicos and then the Bahamas. Irma is expected to make a sharp turn and head towards eastern Florida.

Since the turn is pivotal to where Irma ends up, there is still some variability of the forecast track:

The reason for this is due to various atmospheric factors influencing Irma's movement. High pressure over the Atlantic has helped steer the storm so far. Another area of high pressure will be located over the northeastern United States. The position of that high will dictate where Irma goes. If the high is slightly more west, Irma's track will be more east. If the high moves more eastward, that will push Irma farther west.

As of now, it looks like the high pressure will push Irma far enough west so that there is a second landfall near the South Carolina/Georgia border. Once inland, wind speeds will decrease and the storm will weaken. The center of Irma's remnants should pass to our southwest on Tuesday.

Rain chances and wind gusts will increase from south to north late Monday into Tuesday. The highest gusts will be felt in the mountains, where gusts over 50 mph will be possible. Gusts in other areas will likely stay below 45 mph, except near the coast. Wind advisories could be issued for parts of the state, and a high wind warning is possible for the highest elevations to the west. There may be some minor coastal flooding.

The effects of Irma will be periods of rain and gusty winds from late Monday into late Tuesday. This will not be a prolonged event, and our viewing area will just get grazed on the northeast side of the storm. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for many areas of central Virginia, with some areas in southwestern Virginia over 3 inches.

If the storm's track brings it farther east than the South Carolina/Georgia border, then our rain amounts and wind gusts will be higher. If the storm tracks farther west, we will see very minimal impacts from the storm (rainfall under 1 inch, wind gusts below 35 mph).

There will be many refinements to the forecast over the next five days. We will continue to post updates on our weather page. More information about Irma's current conditions and track can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

