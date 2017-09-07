Veil Brewing Co. hosts Hops For Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beer fans can raise a glass and help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Veil Brewing Co. in Richmond is hosting Hops For Harvey Thursday between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Donations raised at the event will benefit the American Red Cross as it helps storm victims recover.

In addition to those donations, The Veil Brewing Co. will give 10 percent of that night's draft beer sales to the American Red Cross.

The Veil Brewing Co. is located at 1301 Roseneath Road in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.