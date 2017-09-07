Twin boys from Henrico battling blood disorder: ‘We depend on each other’

Like good news? Watch CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. Thursdays for Greg McQuade’s inspiring “Heroes Among Us” reports. This story is coming up in just minutes on CBS 6 News. Watch on TV or click here to watch our live stream.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Twin boys from Henrico County share much in life: from the same classroom and homework assignments to the same bedroom and a serious love of their toy car collection.

However, the bond between eight-year-old Gabriel and Noah Sussex, who were diagnosed with Sickle Cell just days after their birth, goes deeper than most siblings.

“Well, we depend on each other a lot,” Noah said. “If you’re a child and you have a pain, you have to tell your parents immediately.”

There is no known cure for the blood disorder that causes serious discomfort from bacterial infections to swollen hands and feet.

“It can give you all kinds of pain like nosebleeds and tummy ulcers,” Gabriel said.

The boys have been admitted to the hospital so many times that their parents have lost count.

“You never know when a crisis will hit,” Latoya Sussex said. “You could be at family dinner or at school and things change just like that, so we have to be ready to go.”

Latoya and Brett Sussex said they draw inspiration and strength from their brave sons.

“On one hand what they’ve gone through is probably more than what the average person will go through in a lifetime,” Brett Sussex said.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and these self-described Sickle Cell warriors are urging people to learn about the illness that affects 100,000 people nationwide.

“It really supports us and really gives us a warm and tingly feeling,” Noah said. “That is better than pain.”

While battling their disorder they promise never to leave each other’s side.

“I’ve been helping him at the hospital, and when I’m sick, he is helping me,” Noah said.

“They are really special,” Latoya Sussex said. “We are fortunate and super blessed.”

Noah and Gabriel are brothers who share a lot in life, including a fighting spirit that won’t be deterred.

“We’re going to do as much as we can,” Noah said. “If we don’t keep on spreading the word, people won’t be able to know… what the cure is to Sickle Cell and how to cure it.”

The Sussex family will be taking a stand against the disorder by walking in the 24th annual Walk for Sickle Cell on Sept. 16 at Norfolk State University.

Additionally, the Love March for Sickle Cell scheduled for Sept. 24 involves dozens of churches across the Richmond area.

