Final Score Friday 2017: Week 3 scoreboard

Posted 11:14 pm, September 7, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. — Week 3 marks the 250th episode of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 03 Scores
(3)Thomas Dale
(4)Dinwiddie
(1)Hermitage
Salem
Cosby      Meadowbrook
(2)Manchester
 
 (5)Highland Springs
Midlothian
Matoaca
(6)L.C. Bird
(7)Varina
Douglas Freeman      (8)Monacan      
(9)Lee-Davis
Clover Hill
James River
Henrico
Huguenot
Deep Run
Mills Godwin
Trinity Episcopal
Atlee
Collegiate
J.R. Tucker
Glen Allen
Prince George
Patrick Henry
George Wythe
Powhatan
      
Petersburg
Caroline
     
Hanover
Thomas Jefferson
Massaponax
Greensville
Goochland
New Kent
Central-Lunenburg
Tabb
   
Louisa
     Colonial Heights
King George
Park View-South Hill
King William
Fuqua
Essex
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot
Lancaster
Rappahanock
Mathews
West Point
King & Queen
Bishop Ireton Sat
Chincoteague
Benedictine
 1pm
St. Stephen’s-St. Anne’s
 Sat
 Armstrong Sat
St. Christopher’s
 1pm
 John Marshall 1pm


     


    