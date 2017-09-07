‘Ku Klux Klowns’ close Richmond park
Shockoe Bottom attack
Track Hurricane Irma

Enjoy fresh smoked salmon with Chef Tammy

Posted 12:00 pm, September 7, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va - Personal and Executive Chef Tammy Brawley with The Green Kitchen is here to show us how to smoke fresh salmon and shows off a fun new smokin' toy in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. To learn more about Chef Tammy visit http://www.greenkitchenrichmond.com/tammy-brawley.html