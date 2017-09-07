‘Ku Klux Klowns’ close Richmond park
Shockoe Bottom attack
Track Hurricane Irma

Award-winning country music star, Barrett Baber

Posted 11:59 am, September 7, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va - NBC's The Voice finalist, Barrett Baber, shared two of his country songs, Tipsy on Wine and Local Honey, on the Virginia This Morning Stage.  Barrett will be the headline performer at Richmond International Raceway's pre-race concert prior to the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, September 9th. For more information visit https://www.barrettbaber.com/