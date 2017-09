RICHMOND, Va. – Raising children is rewarding, but it comes with a price tag! Phil Umansky joins us LIVE to discuss the annual US Dept. of Agriculture report on the cost of raising a child. According to the USDA, the average cost for middle-income families to raise children from birth to age 17 is $233,610 per child. For more information you can visit https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2017/01/13/cost-raising-child