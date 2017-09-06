Senators condemn ‘domestic terrorist attack’ in Charlottesville

WASHINGTON D.C. – Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced Wednesday a bipartisan resolution condemning white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

The resolution was introduced during the first full session of the Senate since the deadly violence and chaos that occurred in Charlottesville in August, surrounding a “Unite the Right” rally organized by Jason Kessler.

U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) were also part of the bipartisan resolution condemning white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

“I appreciated the messages of support for Charlottesville and the bipartisan condemnation of white nationalist, anti-Semitic activists who chose my state and the home of the author of the Declaration of Independence to show the world their hateful, misguided violence,” Warner said.

The joint resolution (S. J. Res.) also calls upon the Trump Administration to use all available resources to improve data collection on hate crimes and to work in a coordinated way to address the growing prevalence of hate groups.

The joint resolution also recognizes the death of Heather Heyer, 32, and the injuries suffered by 19 other people after a car allegedly driven by a neo-Nazi, identified by police as James Fields Jr., slammed into a crowd of counter demonstrators in Charlottesville.

The resolution specifically describes that event as a “domestic terrorist attack.”

The resolution also acknowledges the heroism and public service of Virginia State Police troopers Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen, who died in the crash of their helicopter while monitoring the protests.

Finally, the resolution expresses support for the people of Charlottesville as that community heals “following these acts of violent bigotry.”

The Senators said they hope for quick action by the Senate to pass the resolution, which has support from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Anti-Defamation League, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The text of the resolution is available here.