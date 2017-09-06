Man suffers serious brain injury after being attacked outside Shockoe pizzeria

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is recovering at VCU Medical Center, hours removed from brain surgery after being attacked and beaten outside a Shockhoe Bottom pizzeria early Wednesday morning.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that from looking at surveillance video, the attack that nearly killed him, came out of nowhere.

Standing outside a pizza place at the corner of 18th and Main Streets, two men were attacked, according to police.

Crime Insider sources say one man, a 28-year-old, was hit so hard in his temple that he stiffened and fell hard to the concrete sidewalk.

“It’s impossible to stop every psycho that will beat someone up over a slice of pizza. It’s a cultural problem that we can’t have in Shockhoe Bottom,” said David Napier, president of the Shockhoe Bottom Association.

Police have not confirmed the motive for the attack but sources say it did appear to be random.

Those same sources say the victim who is still in critical condition appears on the pizza shop surveillance video, suffering the vicious beating.

The second victim suffered minor injuries.

Burkett spoke with the victim’s mother on the phone Wednesday night. She said she is disheartened and concerned, saying it’s a shame you can’t stand outside without the fear of getting pummeled for no reason.

“The buck stops with the mayor,” said Napier. “He got to take a hard look at it. It’s his city for the next four to eight years. We’d love to work with him in any way possible. The officers that I know would want this problem to go away. We just need to re think our strategy a little bit.”

Napier said that this type of crime can cause what he calls the “economic engine” of this city to sputter, and hopes police catch whoever attacked the men and hold them accountable.

“We have a very bad look right now because there’s so much construction in the market. But when all of this is built out by next summer, we’re going to have a beautiful downtown city center. The investment the city made down here will not pay off until they take this neighborhood seriously.”

Crime Insider sources say police have good suspect information and an arrest is imminent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.