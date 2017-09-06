Chef Tom cooks up Seared Seafood & Black Beans

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Tom Shumaker of Commonwealth Senior Living visits our kitchen to cook up some fresh seafood! Chef Tom whips up a Seared Seafood & Black Beans that features fresh herbs, garlic, and bright end-of-summer veggies. And don’t forget the splash of white wine! For more information on Commonwealth Senior Living you can visit https://www.commonwealthal.com/

Chef Tom Shucker (Commonwealth Senior Living)

“Seared Seafood & Black Beans”

Ingredients:

• 1 pound of fresh peeled and deveined headless shrimp (16 to 18 count)

• 1 pound of fresh sea scallops

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp fresh basil

• 1 small garlic clove, minced

• 2 tbsp fresh cilantro

• juice of (1) lime

• 1/4 c cut spring onions

• 1 c fresh cherry tomatoes (rough cut)

• 1/2 c white wine (your favorite)

• 12 ounces of cooked black beans

• salt & pepper to taste

Preparation:

In a large skillet heat olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil, cilantro and spring onions. Add scallops and shrimp until shrimp turn pink. Add cherry tomatoes & juice from lime. Add black beans. Deglaze with white wine. Salt & pepper to taste.

Serve:

Serve on a bed of your favorite rice or tossed greens, if desired.