Chef Tom cooks up Seared Seafood & Black Beans

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Tom Shumaker of Commonwealth Senior Living visits our kitchen to cook up some fresh seafood! Chef Tom whips up a Seared Seafood & Black Beans that features fresh herbs, garlic, and bright end-of-summer veggies. And don’t forget the splash of white wine! For more information on Commonwealth Senior Living you can visit https://www.commonwealthal.com/
Chef Tom Shucker (Commonwealth Senior Living)
“Seared Seafood & Black Beans”
Ingredients:
• 1 pound of fresh peeled and deveined headless shrimp (16 to 18 count)
• 1 pound of fresh sea scallops
• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
• 2 tbsp fresh basil
• 1 small garlic clove, minced
• 2 tbsp fresh cilantro
• juice of (1) lime
• 1/4 c cut spring onions
• 1 c fresh cherry tomatoes (rough cut)
• 1/2 c white wine (your favorite)
• 12 ounces of cooked black beans
• salt & pepper to taste
Preparation:
In a large skillet heat olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil, cilantro and spring onions. Add scallops and shrimp until shrimp turn pink. Add cherry tomatoes & juice from lime. Add black beans. Deglaze with white wine. Salt & pepper to taste.
Serve:
Serve on a bed of your favorite rice or tossed greens, if desired.