Charlottesville City Council votes to move ‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move the Stonewall Jackson statue from Justice Park pending successful law suits.

In a 5-0 vote, council members effectively ordered the removal of the Confederate leader’s statue once all court cases are resolved.

Back in February, City Council voted 3-2 to remove the Robert E. Lee statue form Emancipation Park.

Tuesday’s vote would also expedite the removal of the Lee statue as well, according to NBC News.

Both the Jackson and Lee statues were recently covered with a black tarp after City Council unanimously voted to cover them temporarily.

That decision came on the heels of the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed August 12 when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters at the Unite the Right Rally.

The tarps have since been removed from the statues.