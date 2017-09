Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. - Director Brad Friedman of ReverseMortgage.Pro joins us to explain the benefits a Reverse Mortgage may bring to seniors or anyone looking for additional streams of revenue. Brad discusses the possible uses of a Reverse Mortgage, including home improvements and upgrades that may be needed as your house matures. For more information and to chat with an expert you can visit http://www.reversemortgage.pro/home.html

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REVERSE MORTGAGE.PRO }