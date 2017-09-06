2nd Annual RVA FIT FEST

RICHMOND, Va.–

RVA FIT FEST is a fitness event created to bring together the dance fitness community while raising money for a charitable cause. This is year two for RVA Fit Fest and proceeds from this event will once again be donated to the KLM Scholarship Foundation, whose primary purpose is to raise funds and distribute book scholarship awards to Virginia College students.

More than 40 fitness instructors will lead a dance cardio party travelling the world through dance with high-energy routines and formats from Zumba®, Hip Hop and Body Riddims, to AfroBeats by Rita Cohen, MixxedFit® and more!

RVA Fit Fest is Saturday, September 9 from 2 – 4:15 pm at 5th Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street. Admission is $12. For more information visit www.rvafitfest.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/123146551656293/ or call 651-338-4311.