Virginia has record drop in traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth of Virginia experienced an unprecedented drop in traffic deaths over the 2017 Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

The agency reports three traffic deaths during the four-day holiday weekend. That is a significant drop from eight fatal crashes in 2016 and 16 fatal crashes in 2015.

The fatal crashes occurred in the City of Suffolk and the counties of Appomattox and Frederick. A motorcyclist was killed in crashes in Appomattox County and Suffolk.

Despite the drop in traffic deaths over the weekend, police say Virginia is still averaging 50 more traffic deaths this year when compared to 2016.

“The Labor Day weekend clearly demonstrates that we can prevent traffic deaths on our highways, so let’s use this as the momentum we need to continue driving down fatal traffic crashes for the remainder of 2017,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

Over Labor Day weekend, troopers stopped and cited 7,381 speeders and another 2,092 reckless drivers. They also investigated a total 747 traffic crashes.

As a part of the Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, state police arrested 97 drivers for DUI statewide.

With school back in session in the Commonwealth, state police is also reminding drivers to responsibly sharing the road with students and school buses.