Family: Richmond 9-year-old killed by train was smart, with big heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – Tuesday would have been the start of fourth grade for Northsider Rakee Cary.

The 9-year-old boy died Monday afternoon after a cargo train hit him as he played on the tracks with at least one other friend. The group was at the CSX Fulton yard off of Hatcher Street in the East End of Henrico, right next to the city line.

Family members wanted the world to know just how much Rakee meant to their family and community.

They said Rakee as a bright child with a big heart, who loved helping others. He was also very protective of his sisters and his family members. He loved football and was extremely talented in basketball.

On Tuesday, as Rakee’s schoolmates returned to Overby Sheppard for the first day of school, grief counselors were on hand to help students and staff members handle the tragic news.

In addition to their grief, Rakee's family must also now figure out financially how to take care of funeral expenses, they did not have life insurance they said.

Relative Tyesha Hall set up a fundraiser through Facebook, called "Rakee Cary Gone Too Soon.”

Henrico and Richmond Emergency personnel responded to the emergency call. They located Rakee, who had sustained a life-threatening traumatic injury, according to Lt. C.J. Maurice, with Henrico Police. Despite life-saving efforts the body succumbed to his injuries shortly after 4 p.m., Lt. Maurice said.

The exact location of the accident was determined to be in Henrico County. Henrico Police Crash Team detectives and Investigative Forensics personnel took the over investigation into the accident.

CSX Police will also conduct their own investigation.

CSX spokesperson Rob Doolittle released a statement that said in part:

CSX's sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child. CSX personnel are coordinating with Richmond Police on scene as they investigate. Any additional questions about the investigation should be addressed to local authorities.