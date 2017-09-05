Richmond Coliseum plans emerge
Wendy’s murder arrest
Share your Back to School pictures!

Quick and simple makeup tricks to enhance your end-of-summer look

Posted 1:26 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, September 5, 2017

RICHMOND, Va - Enjoy the last days of summer with these simple makeup tricks to add a pop of color to your regiment.  Local makeup artist Reagan Wolfrey joins us to show how two easy-to-find products can transform your look in a few minutes.  For more information you can visit https://www.reganwolfrey.com/