RICHMOND, Va - Enjoy the last days of summer with these simple makeup tricks to add a pop of color to your regiment. Local makeup artist Reagan Wolfrey joins us to show how two easy-to-find products can transform your look in a few minutes. For more information you can visit https://www.reganwolfrey.com/
Quick and simple makeup tricks to enhance your end-of-summer look
