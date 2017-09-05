Richmond Coliseum plans emerge
Wendy’s murder arrest
Share your Back to School pictures!

Popular author Candice Ransom chats about new book

Posted 1:24 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, September 5, 2017

RICHMOND, Va - Author Candice Ransom joins us LIVE to discuss her newest children’s book, ‘Amanda Panda Quits Kindergarten’.  Candice, who has written over 135 books of various genres, will be holding a book signing on September 16 at ‘Jabberwocky Children’s Books & Toys’ shop in Fredericksburg, Virginia.  For more information you can visit http://www.candiceransom.com/