Popular author Candice Ransom chats about new book

RICHMOND, Va - Author Candice Ransom joins us LIVE to discuss her newest children’s book, ‘Amanda Panda Quits Kindergarten’. Candice, who has written over 135 books of various genres, will be holding a book signing on September 16 at ‘Jabberwocky Children’s Books & Toys’ shop in Fredericksburg, Virginia. For more information you can visit http://www.candiceransom.com/