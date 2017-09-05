Photographer Luke Witt takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – The theme of the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram is “RVA Makers.”

What are makers, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won last year, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

Luke, a Richmond native, is a graduate of St. Christopher’s – where he studied photography.

He has seen Richmond grow and change for the better.

“I remember when it wasn’t the best,” he said. “There are very few places were you don’t feel safe now. “

Luke graduated from college into a desk job with the state at the Dept. of Medical Assistant Services.

His unofficial job is RVA cheerleader, but with a camera not pompoms. He usually spends around 20 hours a week in pursuit of photographs and moments.

Luke’s work has been featured in Richmond GRID, with the regular series #HERStory

“I try to capture the human element, not just sunrises and sunsets,” he said. “I love angles, colors and saturation.”

He also loves what he calls “treasure hunts” for murals and artists that he knows.

And his use of public transit can’t go unmentioned. If you’ve even wondered how to get downtown via bus from the West End, Luke’s the guy who can explain how it works.

During his takeover he plans to show you a snapshot of Richmond and the people and places with which he connects.

Make sure to follow on the CBS 6 Instagram account.