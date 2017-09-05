Man shot in the arm on Richmond’s Northside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in front of a apartment complex in Richmond’s Northside Tuesday night.

Crime Insider sources said the shooting happened while a man was sitting inside his car in front of The Spectrum apartment complex, located in the 2000 block of Brook Road, near Virginia Union University.

Police said the male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

After being shot, sources say the victim ran inside the apartment complex for help.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

