Kristen buys school supplies for unsuspecting shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6, with the help of Union Bank & Trust and Walmart, helped ease the financial pain of back-to-school shopping for some surprised families.

Recently CBS 6 traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs surprised those families by offering to pick up the tab on their school supplies.

In addition to paying for their school supplies, a Walmart representative later gave the shoppers a gift card to thank them for being loyal Walmart customers.

CBS 6 Gives airs Monday nights at 11 on CBS 6 News.