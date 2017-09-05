Man arrested for killing teen inside Wendy’s restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Jules Moultrie, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Coron Bond, according to Prince George Police. Bond was killed Monday afternoon at the Wendy’s restaurant inside Pilot Travel Center on County Drive.

Moultrie is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Moultrie, police said, walked into a side entrance at the restaurant and opened fire at about 4 p.m. Monday.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Before the shooting, two female Wendy's workers got into a fight.

During the altercation, one of the women used their phone to call someone. Moultrie later showed up.

The employee who used the phone, a Petersburg woman identified as Norma Glover, is considered a person of interest in the case. Police are also looking for another Wendy's employee, identified as Tatiyana Wright.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips or photos here.

Police asked anyone with information to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.