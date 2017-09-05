ALDI holding hiring event Wednesday for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. — The ALDI grocery store chain is holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 6 for Richmond-area stores.

ALDI is looking to hire store associates for their grocery stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield and Richmond.

The hiring event will take place Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, located at 9901 Midlothian Turnpike.

Here’s what you need to know:

When:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017

7:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

Positions:

• Store Associate – $12.50 per hour

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

The grocery store chain was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.