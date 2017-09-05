ALDI holding hiring event Wednesday for Richmond-area stores
RICHMOND, Va. — The ALDI grocery store chain is holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 6 for Richmond-area stores.
ALDI is looking to hire store associates for their grocery stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield and Richmond.
The hiring event will take place Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, located at 9901 Midlothian Turnpike.
Here’s what you need to know:
When:
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017
7:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.
Positions:
• Store Associate – $12.50 per hour
Job Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
The grocery store chain was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.