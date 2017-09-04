Hit-and-run victim arrested over what police found in his car

PETERSBURG, Va. — When Petersburg Police arrived to investigate an early-morning hit and run Saturday, they found an AR-15 assault rifle, two 30-round magazines containing ammunition, and marijuana inside the hit-and-run victim’s car.

The victim, nine-time convicted felon Markes Jackson, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and being in possession of the ammunition while being a convicted felon.

At the time of his arrest, the 28-year-old man was awaiting trial in Prince George for felony possession of a firearm.

Police did not release information about the hit-and-run which was reported at about 2:15 a.m. along the 1000 block of South Crater Road.

If you have any information about this situation, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.