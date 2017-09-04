9-year-old boy hit by train playing on tracks at CSX yard

HENRICO, Va. — A 9-year-old boy was transported to VCU Medical center with a life-threatening traumatic injury after he was hit by a rail car in CSX’s Fulton Yard.

This afternoon about 3:30 p.m., Henrico and Richmond Emergency personnel were called to the area of the CSX railroad tracks near Bickerstaff Road, New Osborne, and Hatcher Street.

Responding rescue personnel located a juvenile, who had sustained a life-threatening traumatic injury, according to Lt. C.J. Maurice, with Henrico Police.

The exact location of the accident has been determined to be in Henrico County and Henrico Police Crash Team detectives and Investigative Forensics personnel are on the scene to begin the investigation into this injury.

CSX Police will also be conducting their investigation.

The identity of the juvenile is known and guardians have been apprised of the situation. The juvenile was playing with another child at the time.

No further details are available at this time.

CSX spokesperson Rob Doolittle released a statement that said in part:

CSX’s sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child. CSX personnel are coordinating with Richmond Police on scene as they investigate. Any additional questions about the investigation should be addressed to local authorities.”